Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Global rap sensation Travis Scott is set to electrify Indian audiences with a highly anticipated performance in Delhi on October 18. The concert, part of his “Circus Maximus World Tour 25,” will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and marks one of his stops across multiple international locations, including Africa, South Korea, China, and Japan.

Travis Scott Makes Announcement On Instagram

Announcing the Asia leg of his tour on Instagram, the Houston-based rapper expressed his excitement, stating, “Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Travis Scott Concert: Massive Turnout Expected at Delhi Concert

Reports indicate that Scott will perform in front of a crowd exceeding 50,000 music enthusiasts in Delhi. Fans can expect a high-energy setlist featuring some of his biggest chart-toppers, including “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” “Highest in the Room,” and “Fein.” The rapper will also present tracks from his latest album, Utopia, which has garnered significant critical and commercial success.

Details regarding ticket sales for the Delhi concert have not been disclosed yet. However, based on previous high-profile music events in India, tickets are likely to be available on platforms such as BookMyShow, District, and Paytm Insider.

Travis Scott’s upcoming performance adds to the growing list of global artists choosing India as a concert destination. In recent years, music lovers in the country have witnessed performances by renowned international acts, including Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes. Scott’s tour is being promoted by BookMyShow Live, which has played a pivotal role in bringing global stars to Indian audiences.

Guns N’ Roses to Return to India After 12 Years

Alongside Scott’s tour announcement, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses recently confirmed their return to India after more than a decade. The band is set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17 as part of the Guns N’ Roses India 2025 Tour.

“We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai,” the band shared on social media, igniting excitement among rock enthusiasts.

The current lineup of Guns N’ Roses includes iconic members Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar). Fans can expect a nostalgic night filled with timeless hits, including “Welcome to the Jungle” (1987), “Sweet Child o’ Mine” (1987), “Shadow of Your Love” (1987), “November Rain” (1991), and “Madagascar” (2008).

