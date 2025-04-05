Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Travis Scott will perform live in India for the first time in Delhi on October 18–19, 2025, as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Travis Scott to Perform Live in India for the First Time in October 2025: Delhi Concert Details Announced

International rap icon Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut with a massive live concert in New Delhi this October. As part of his global Circus Maximus World Tour, the Houston-born star will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025, with an additional date of October 19 added due to overwhelming demand.

A Global Tour Touches Indian Soil

Following in the footsteps of music superstars Chris Martin of Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, who previously mesmerized Indian audiences with sold-out shows, Travis Scott now joins the league of international artists performing in India. Coldplay’s Ahmedabad show even set the benchmark by becoming the biggest stadium concert in India, signaling the country’s growing significance as a music destination.

Booking Details for Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert

As soon as the news broke, fans rushed online to grab their tickets, prompting organizers to extend the performance to a second day. Here’s everything fans need to know:

Ticket Sales Opened: 5 April at 1:20 PM

Waiting Room Timing: 1:00 PM (Fans advised not to refresh the page)

Where to Book: Exclusively on BookMyShow

Dates: 18 and 19 October 2025

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

What Makes Travis Scott’s Show Unique?

Travis Scott’s live performances are often described as cinematic and immersive, delivering a powerful visual and musical experience. With tracks like ‘Sicko Mode’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘FE!N’, and ‘Antidote’, his shows are expected to turn into mass musical movements, rather than just concerts.

Fans are anticipating a performance that will elevate hip-hop in India and create unforgettable memories.

India’s Rising Hip-Hop Scene Meets Global Icon

India’s hip-hop culture has evolved beyond underground street rap, becoming a powerful voice for youth across the country. Local artists and a passionate young fanbase have fueled this growth. Travis Scott’s upcoming concert is seen as a cultural milestone, marking India’s position on the global music map.

