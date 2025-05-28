Home
Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Sooraj also recounted the inhumane conditions he faced while imprisoned. He stated that he was denied even basic necessities such as a pillow, and he had to sleep on newspapers that carried headlines about his case.

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Sooraj Pancholi


Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi recently returned to the big screen with his film Kesari Veer after a significant break from acting.

In a candid interview, the actor reflected on one of the most difficult periods of his life—his time in jail following the death of actress Jiah Khan.

Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Locked Up in Ajmal Kasab’s Cell

Speaking in an interview, Sooraj recalled the trauma of being jailed at just 21 years old. He shared that he was sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and placed in the anda cell—solitary confinement—where he was completely isolated. Shockingly, he revealed that he was kept in the same cell that once held 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. “They treated me like I had done a bomb blast,” Sooraj said.

Sooraj also recounted the inhumane conditions he faced while imprisoned. He stated that he was denied even basic necessities such as a pillow, and he had to sleep on newspapers that carried headlines about his case. “They treated me terribly, like I had committed some horrible crime,” he said, adding that the entire experience felt like a blur at the time and only made sense years later.

The Hero actor expressed disappointment that many people still don’t realize he was cleared of all charges. He mentioned that some individuals, including celebrities and the general public, later came forward to admit they had misjudged him. “It was only four or five years later that I understood what exactly I had been through,” Sooraj said.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted in 2023

For those unaware, actress Jiah Khan died by suicide in her Mumbai home in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi, who was in a relationship with her at the time, was accused in connection with her death.

However, in April 2023, a Special CBI Court acquitted him due to lack of evidence—bringing an end to a decade-long legal battle.

