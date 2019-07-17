The new social media buzz is FaceApp's old filter that makes a person look older. The app has become quite a trend among celebrities as they share pictures after trying the app.

The latest social media trend is FaceApp’s old filter that has certainly deviated people from the not-so-engaging phone applications. From celebrities to commoners, everyone seems to be addicted to it so much that they can’t resist sharing their pictures.

Though the app had been in use even before it was publicized but it made noise when a viral picture of the Indian Cricket Team showed older versions of the players. From Dhoni to Jadeja, Kohli to Sharma, the picture showed them at least twice their ages, and the aged versions were certainly head-turners.

With bottle cap challenge already creating a social media frenzy, the FaceApp old filter is no less with Bollywood actors sharing pictures of their wrinkled version having grey hair and saggy cheeks.

Just like baby filter and gender swap filter of Snapchat, the old filter app is also famous among celebrities now. This filter of FaceApp makes a person look older. From Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, actors are trending, less for their upcoming releases and more for their FaceAppp old filter looks.

Take a look at your favourite celebs in their wrinkled avatars:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App