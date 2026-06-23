Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Resurface After Birthday Snub Buzz; Did The Actress Really Unfollow Tamil Nadu CM?

The spotlight is once again on Trisha Krishnan and Vijay, one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings in South Indian entertainment, after a new wave of social media speculation reignited rumours about their alleged relationship. The latest chatter began shortly after Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22, when fans noticed that Trisha did not post a public birthday message for the actor-politician. What might have otherwise gone unnoticed quickly became a trending topic online, especially given the actress’s history of acknowledging Vijay’s birthdays on social media.

Adding fuel to the conversation were claims circulating online that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram, prompting some fans to speculate about a possible fallout between the two. However, there is currently no verified evidence confirming that Trisha ever followed Vijay’s official account in the first place, making the “unfollow” narrative largely speculative. Neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented on the rumours.

Why Are Trisha And Vijay Being Linked Again?

The rumours are not entirely new. Speculation surrounding the actors intensified earlier this year after reports emerged claiming that Vijay and his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, were heading toward a separation after nearly three decades of marriage. Several unverified reports alleged that an unnamed actress was involved, leading social media users to connect Trisha’s name to the narrative. The rumours gained traction because of Vijay and Trisha’s long professional association and their continued public appearances over the years.

Despite widespread discussion online, neither Vijay nor his family has publicly addressed such claims. Importantly, no credible evidence has emerged linking Trisha to the alleged marital issues, and much of the conversation has remained confined to social media speculation.

Did Trisha’s Presence At Vijay’s Swearing-In Ceremony Fuel The Rumours?

Another reason the rumours refuse to die down is Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s historic swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu earlier this year. The actress attended the event held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10 following Vijay’s party’s decisive electoral victory. Accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, Trisha was seen among several prominent guests witnessing the ceremony. Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral, with many fans pointing to her presence as proof of a close bond between the two stars.

However, industry observers note that Trisha and Vijay have shared a long professional relationship spanning multiple films, making her attendance at a major milestone in his life unsurprising.

Yesterday was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy’s birthday but it is being heard that Trisha Krishnan has unfollowed him on Instagram. Now seeing this, Vijay’s fans are very happy and some friends are saying that this is very good. I am unable to understand what logic… pic.twitter.com/lJCKafLKrF — Khurapati Balak (@khurapatibalak3) June 23, 2026

What Is The History Between Vijay And Trisha?

Vijay and Trisha have been one of Tamil cinema’s most successful on-screen pairings. The duo has shared screen space in several popular films over the years, creating a fan following that continues to celebrate their chemistry long after many of those projects were released.

Their enduring popularity has often led fans to closely monitor their interactions, both online and offline. As a result, even routine developments frequently become subjects of intense speculation. This is not the first time social media has interpreted their public appearances or digital activity as signs of a deeper relationship.

What Do We Know About Their Personal Lives?

Trisha has largely kept her personal life away from public scrutiny in recent years. The actress was previously engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015. The engagement, however, was called off later the same year. Vijay, meanwhile, married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1998 in a ceremony held in the United Kingdom, followed by celebrations in India. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

While online speculation continues to generate headlines, neither Trisha nor Vijay has confirmed any romantic relationship. For now, the latest discussion appears to be driven primarily by fan observations and social media theories rather than verified facts. As the rumours continue to circulate, many fans are waiting to see whether either star chooses to address the latest round of speculation.