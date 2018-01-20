Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt is a social media star as she never shies away to impress her fans with her sizzling Instagram posts. With her fashion statement and well curved body, the 29-year-old glam doll is breaking the internet. The social media star plays with her messy hair fish braid and lush tresses are appreciated by her admirers. The star-kid Trishala who has lost chunk of weight has more than 125,000 Instagram followers.

Trishala Dutt’s killer selfies with her flown locks falling over her shoulders and smokey-eyes are enough to hypnotise you. The sizzling star steals the limelight with her fashion sense. The hot diva is the founder of Dream Tresses Hair Extensions in new York and is known for running her lifestyle and beauty blogs. The young entrepreneur leave us mesmerised with her fashion statements and is believed to inherited all her father Sanjay Dutt’s charm. Take a scroll through Trishala Dutt’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram.

Trishala Dutt enhances her glam quotient in this white dress 

Trishala Dutt in a beach dress allures us as she poses for a picture

Trishala Dutt takes a wild adventurous horse ride under the bright sky

Trishala Dutt rocks while sipping on sunlight

Trishala Dutt looks radiant in a figure flattering dress

Trishala Dutt flaunts her naughty look as she pulls off a little black skirt

Trishala Dutt teases us as she switch up her hair styles

What caught our attention is Trishala Dutt’s well tied tresses

Trishala Dutt’s high heels adds glamour to her chic look

Trishala Dutt surely knows how to play with her admirers

Amalfi Coast was absolutely beautiful and I'm very fortunate I got to create beautiful memories with my family here. Memories that will be forever cherished and talked about with lots of laughs. The food, restaurants, views, and hospitality by everyone here was perfect and I'm glad I got to take some of you along with me on my adventure as well (via Snapchat lol) P.S. – my foot injury didn't stop me from doing anything! I know I looked weird to a lot of people walking around like this, I got numerous stares but didn't care…you only live once. I rocked one pretty shoe on one foot & a boot on the other, with pride! 😊 Follow me on Snapchat (trishaladutt) & come with me to my next stop, London! 🇬🇧#amalficoast #summer2015 #beautifulmemories

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

nights in London 🇬🇧 #summer2015 makeup by @makeupbymadeeha 💙

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

tonight's look! 💙 #powderblue

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

October 🕸 #fallseason #hayygirlhayy thanks for my glam boo @glambyyaz

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

👁👁🍸

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

💙

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

bad&boujee 🔥 #ponytailLife ✨✨makeup by @glambyyaz

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

🐰 #hi #lazysunday

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

🌺 #asianrain

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸💙❤️💙

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

what a wonderful night! 🦋

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

I'm on that rose gold flow ✨👑✨–hair by @experience_fp makeup by @mua_mar

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

🐆

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

🌬

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

 