Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, attended the star-studded 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend, marking their first red carpet appearance since a highly publicized legal battle involving It Ends With Us director and actor, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, attended the star-studded 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend, marking their first red carpet appearance since a highly publicized legal battle involving It Ends With Us director and actor, Justin Baldoni. Despite their dramatic legal situation, the couple appeared to be in good spirits, with Reynolds even cracking a joke about the ongoing drama. However, body language expert Judi James noticed signs of awkwardness in their behavior during the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A “Brave” Appearance Amid Drama

The appearance at the SNL anniversary event came at a time when the couple was facing intense public scrutiny due to their legal dispute. James described their decision to attend the event as “brave to the point of reckless.” The couple had not made a public appearance together since the legal issues came to light, and the red carpet was a high-profile place to make their return.

Reynolds, known for his wit and humor, addressed the issue head-on when asked about the legal battle with Baldoni. “Oh Ryan Reynolds, how’s it going?” a reporter asked during a Q&A session. Reynolds responded with, “Great – why, what have you heard?” The response was a playful joke, but James, who analyzed the couple’s body language, noted that it led to a subtle shift in Lively’s expression.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Body Language Analysis: Blake’s Changing Smile

James highlighted how Lively’s facial expression shifted noticeably after Reynolds made his joke. “Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern,” James explained. The moment revealed a more complex mix of emotions on Lively’s face, which shifted from a smile to a look of concern, suggesting a deeper, more personal reaction to Reynolds’ words.

Lively’s smile, which initially appeared genuine, was later described by James as “a more complex narrowed-eye smile of good humor,” with a closed-lip mouth smile that showed signs of mixed emotions. The body language expert pointed out that Lively’s reaction hinted at potential discomfort, indicating that there were underlying feelings that weren’t fully visible on the surface.

Awkward Red Carpet Moment

The couple’s red carpet appearance was also marked by signs of awkwardness in their posture and interactions. James observed Reynolds standing in a “difficult pose” as he awaited Lively’s arrival. One of his hands was positioned behind his torso, while the other seemed to clutch the hem of his jacket. This posture, according to James, suggested that Reynolds was in a somewhat uncomfortable stance, perhaps trying to keep his composure in front of the cameras.

As Lively approached him, James noted that she raised one arm in an intentional gesture, signaling that she was about to hug him. However, Lively’s hand was “bent in a limp angle,” which James interpreted as a subtle indication of wariness, possibly due to the ongoing drama surrounding the couple.

Supportive Gestures and Lively’s Defiant Pose

Despite the earlier signs of awkwardness, James also pointed out a moment when Lively adopted a more confident pose once she stood next to her husband. “She adopts a more confident and even defiant pose once she ‘couples up’ with her husband,” James observed. The body language expert also noted a playful exchange between the couple when Reynolds whispered something into Lively’s ear, making her laugh. Reynolds added to the moment of lightheartedness by performing a supportive “tie-sign eyebrow flash,” a gesture often used between close partners to show affection and solidarity.

A Mix of Tension and Support

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ appearance at the SNL 50th anniversary special showed a complex mix of emotions. While the couple remained composed and even joked about their legal situation, their body language revealed signs of discomfort and awkwardness. James’ analysis suggests that the couple, despite the tension, continues to offer each other emotional support in public. Their appearance, filled with both awkward moments and supportive gestures, highlighted the delicate balance of managing personal issues while maintaining a united front in the public eye.