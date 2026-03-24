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Home > Entertainment News > Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

Karan Kundrra sparked controversy on Splitsvilla X6 after his remark about relationships upset fans of Tejasswi Prakash. The comment, “kash mera bhi aisa hota,” triggered backlash online, while his cryptic post added to speculation. Tejasswi later reassured fans, hinting their bond remains strong.

Karan Kundrra faces backlash over remark on Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra faces backlash over remark on Tejasswi Prakash

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 24, 2026 11:42:17 IST

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Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

The digital space is buzzing following a recent episode of MTV Splitsvilla X6, which featured guest host Karan Kundrra, who made a comment that didn’t sit well with the “TejRan” fandom.

Kundrra observed two contestants’ strong bond and expressed his desire to experience that relationship in his personal life. The viewers interpreted his casual comment as disrespectful toward his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, whom he has been with for a long time.

The situation has developed rapidly as it has moved from television to social media discussions and through digital messages that people use to communicate indirectly.

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Splitsvilla X6 Controversy and Fan Backlash

The Splitsvilla X6 dispute centers on two opposing viewpoints that treat loyalty and entertainment as conflicting interests. The couple’s Bigg Boss 15 followers found the actor’s statement about his relationship with others to be an excessive display of self-defeat.

The situation resulted in a fan backlash after many viewers accused Kundrra of showing “insensitive” and “disrespectful” behavior on national television. Public figures need to protect their personal lives because critics can use public comparisons to diminish their relationship value through such comparisons.

Karan Kundrra Cryptic Post and TejRan Relationship Status

The actor’s online behavior after the viral video spread only intensified the existing situation. A Karan Kundrra cryptic post featuring the initials “RR” followed by a comment about “embarrassment” left the internet divided; some saw it as a defense against trolls, while others viewed it as an admission of regret.

The TejRan relationship status, which attracts attention from all sides, creates a stable point of reference. Tejasswi Prakash used an Instagram post to end rumors about her relationship by sharing a photo that showed her support for her partner and writing the caption “I am here,” which proved their bond remained intact despite their reality TV appearances.

Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni Back To Glam Life? Ex-Maha Mandleshwar Stuns In Western Outfit With Friends As Video Goes Viral

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Tags: Karan KundrraTejasswi Prakash

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Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

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Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

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Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral
Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral
Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral
Trouble In Splitsvilla X6? Karan Kundrra’s Controversial Comment On Tejasswi Sparks Breakup Buzz, ‘Kash Mera Bhi…’ Goes Viral

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