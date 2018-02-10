The troubles for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi seem to be mounting with each passing day as after demanding the complete script of the movie, the Brahmin groups have now threatened the release of the Kangana Ranaut starrer. The Yuva Sarv Brahmin Samaj of Bundelkhand and Pujari Sangh have submitted a joint memorandum to express their concerns about Manikarnika which is being directed by filmmaker Krish.

The Yuva Sarv Brahmin Samaj of Bundelkhand and Pujari Sangh have submitted a joint memorandum to express their concerns about Manikarnika which is being directed by filmmaker Krish. While speaking to Hindustan Times, president of Yuva Sarv Brahmin Samaj, Bharat Tiwari issued a warning to the filmmakers saying, “Rani Laxmibai is being wrongly portrayed as a lover of a British officer which is not correct. She had led our country’s first struggle for Independence and had laid down her life for the country. We demand that filmmaker should correct these wrong things otherwise we will not let the film to screen in theatres. We will take any step for maintaining the glory of Rani Laxmibai and our Brahmin community.”

Earlier on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of Rani Lakshmibai in the film, lambasted the controversy around the film saying that certain individuals and groups just want to get famous and hence they are creating the hullabaloo. “There is nothing controversial in Manikarnika. It’s really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country’s sake,” Ranaut said.

The makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have reiterated time and again that the movie neither distorts any historical facts nor does it portray anything objectionable. The movie is about the valiant Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 27, 2018.