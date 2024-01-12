Proud husband and actor Vicky Kaushal can’t control himself from praising his wife Katrina Kaif’s performance in the thriller ‘Merry Christmas’.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a still of Katrina and the film’s poster, along with an appreciation note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_EdHto6FD/?img_index=1

The note read, “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date.”

Vicky also praised the other cast members of the film.He wrote, “#VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.@sriram.raghavanofficial @actorvijaysethupathi @katrinakaif @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay @radhikaofficial @rameshtaurani … how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end!”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.Neha Dhupia wrote, “Could nt agree more @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”One of the users wrote, “THE MOST AWAITED REVIEW.”

The makers on Wednesday night hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai.Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the star-studded premiere.

Vicky Kaushal was also present to support his wife Katrina.The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand and posing in front of paparazzi stationed at the event.’Merry Christmas’, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

‘Merry Christmas’ released today in theatres.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.