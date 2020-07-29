'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande, in an apparent reaction to the ongoing probe and newly unfolding developments in ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, shared an indecipherable post on Instagram; image reads "Truth Wins".

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a cryptic message. In what is being perceived as ex-girlfriend Ankita’s reaction to the new developments in the ongoing probe by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspected suicide case, Lokhande posted an image on her official account which read “Truth Wins”, without any caption to explain the underlying meaning.

Her apparent reaction comes a day after the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took an unexpected turn, after his father, Krishna Kumar Singh, broke his silence and lodged an FIR against ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna for financially swindling Rajput and abetting his suicide, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Chakraborty has been a subjected to intensive scrutiny ever since Rajput was found hanging in his room on June 14, in a suspected case of suicide that triggered torrents and a revived debate on nepotism beyond the confines of the film industry. The probe following his shocking demise prompted the Mumbai Police to summon Bollywood’s big names including filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, and most importantly, Mahesh Bhatt, who is being directly linked to actress Rhea Chakraborty and the events that are said to transpire prior to Rajput’s alleged suicide.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been conspicuously vocal on nepotism, meanwhile, also went on-record claiming that the Chakraborty-Bhatt linkage was the underlying cause that, perhaps, pushed Rajput to the brink and drove him to take the drastic step.

All this while, Lokhande, who is often touted as Rajput’s close confidante and support system away from home in Patna has worn a measured silence, amid the looming uncertainty over his sudden passing. Most of her posts on social media have been characteristically obscure and symbolic. She last took to the social media platform on Saturday lauding Sushant’s final appearance on the silver screen, “Dil Bechara”, and invoked his first television serial, “Pavitra Rishta”, opposite Ankita, which is often credited to have been the big break for Rajput who was then only a background dancer.

Rajput’s cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, who happens to be a BJP MLA, in an earlier development today levelled new accusations against Chakraborty claiming transfers of huge amounts from Rajput’s bank account. The FIR registered by Singh includes jarring claims against Rhea and her family of ‘machinations’ to keep Rajput away from his own financial assets, and Sushant’s confession to his sister about Rhea’s alleged threats on exposing his medical records to the public to destroy his career.

Concurrently, a four-member investigation team from Bihar is currently in Mumbai to further the probe in sync with Mumbai Police on new allegations cited in KK Singh’s FIR. According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty, who was expected to file for an anticipatory bail, has been missing since the morning. Police sources have also claimed that she hasn’t been in contact with the officials from the team who had visited her house this morning as a part of the procedural inquiry.

