‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

The controversy surrounding ‘L2: Empuraan’ has taken a new turn as Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, has come forward to defend her son. Expressing disappointment over the backlash, she stated that the filmmaker has not deceived anyone involved in the project, including superstar Mohanlal and the film’s producers.

Mallika took to her Facebook account on Sunday to address the claims that Prithviraj had allegedly misled Mohanlal and the producers of ‘L2: Empuraan.’ In her statement, she emphasized that neither Mohanlal nor the producers had accused Prithviraj of any wrongdoing. “It is very sad that some people are trying to make my son a scapegoat without the knowledge of Lal or the producers. Director Prithviraj has not cheated anyone associated with this film or any film. He will never do so,” she wrote.

Mallika Sukumaran Clarifies Script Approval Process

Mallika also highlighted that Prithviraj, who directed the film, had worked closely with writer Murali Gopy and other key members throughout the script approval process. “If you feel that there is any problem with the film ‘Empuraan,’ then everyone in this group is responsible for it. They all read the script together. They all saw the scenes being shot together, and everyone agreed,” she explained.

She further stated that there was no scene in ‘L2: Empuraan’ that Mohanlal or the producers were unaware of. “There is not a single shot in ‘Empuraan’ that neither of them (Mohanlal or the producers) knew about. There is nothing in this film that Mohanlal does not know,” she reiterated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mohanlal Responds to Controversy

On Sunday, Mohanlal himself addressed the controversy in a Facebook post. The actor acknowledged that certain political and social themes in the film had caused distress among some viewers. “As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the ‘Empuraan’ team express our sincere regret for the distress caused,” he stated.

Mohanlal assured fans that the team has taken the feedback seriously and will be making necessary revisions to remove controversial elements. “For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength,” he added.

‘L2: Empuraan’ to Undergo Edits Following Backlash

Following the controversy, the production team has announced that the film will be undergoing revisions. Reports suggest that 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out in response to public concerns.

Despite the backlash, ‘L2: Empuraan’ has been a massive success at the box office. Released on March 27, the film became the first Malayalam movie to gross Rs 80 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The controversy has not dampened its commercial success, as audiences continue to flock to theatres.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals