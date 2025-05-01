T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

The Masked Singer host joked that he keeps the official policy in his office, clarifying that each testicle is covered for $5 million. He also mentioned that the payout would benefit his children in case anything ever happened. “If I lose one, the money goes to my kids,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon, 44-year-old father of 12, has confirmed that he insured his testicles for a staggering $10 million, a decision he initially thought was a joke.

He shared the full story during the May 1 episode of the “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda” podcast.

From Joke to Reality: Why Nick Cannon Took Out the Insurance

What began as a humorous idea turned into reality in June 2024, when Cannon featured in a Dr. Squatch commercial announcing the unusual insurance policy.

Known for their male grooming products, the brand sparked the idea by pointing out that many female celebrities insure body parts like their legs. When asked what he considered his Cannon didn’t hesitate—“My balls!”

Each Testicle Insured for $5 Million

Cannon, who has fathered 12 children with six different women, reflected on his parenting journey during the podcast. “I love the baby to toddler stage,” he said, but humorously described three-year-olds as “three-nagers” due to their overly confident attitude.

Meet Nick Cannon’s Kids

Here’s a breakdown of Cannon’s extensive family:

With Mariah Carey: Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 14

With Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon (8), Powerful Queen (4), Rise Messiah (1)

With Abby De La Rosa: Twins Zion and Zillion (3), Beautiful Zeppelin (2)

With Bre Tiesi: Son Legendary Love (2)

With LaNisha Cole: Daughter Onyx Ice Cole (2)

With Alyssa Scott: Late son Zen and daughter Halo Marie (2)

Cannon remains emotionally open about the loss of his son Zen, who died from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021.

Nick Cannon Calls His Older Kids His “Homies”

The media personality mentioned that he shares a close bond with his eldest kids, Monroe and Moroccan, often spending quality time together. “We went to the movies and grabbed Raising Cane’s. I’m just the guy with the license,” he joked. The twins, however, have nicknamed him “Cringe Cannon.”

Nepotism or Protection? Cannon Defends His Role as Industry Dad

While open to his children entering the entertainment industry, Cannon emphasized that his experience ensures their protection. “This is my world,” he said. “No agent will take advantage of you, and you’ll never be on set alone.” He admitted there would be some nepotism, but added, “This is the family business.”

When asked if more children might be in his future, Cannon hesitated. Although he loves raising little ones, he hinted at pausing due to financial reasons and gentle pressure from his grandmother.

