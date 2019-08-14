Tu Desh Mera song poster: The poster of Tu Desh Mera song was released today featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff. The teaser of the song will be out tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tu Desh Mera song poster: Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff came together in a song titled Tu Desh Mera to pay tribute to CRPF martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama attack happened in February 2019. Over 40 CRPF personnel died in the attack by a suicide bomber. The poster of the song was released today.

The official account of CRPF released the poster of Tu Desh Mera song today featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff on its Twitter account. The song is made by Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, and Kabir Singh, composed by Meet Bros and lyrics have been given by Kumar. As per reports, the teaser of the song will be out tomorrow. The song was supposed to release on CRPF day but no official statement has been made yet.

In the song, Bollywood stars will be seen expressing their feelings towards the heroes who sacrificed their lives. It has been in the news since the song was announced. Actors who worked on the song were glad to be part a part of it. The song is a way to salute the martyrs.

Have a look at the poster:

We thank @iamsrk for his contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/PGiSifoRcX — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 14, 2019

Recently, CRPF revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be a part of it on its official Twitter account. The actor shot for the song at a studio in Mumbai. The producers of the song were happy after Shah Rukh joined the initiative.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App