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Home > Entertainment News > Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend

Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend

Netflix has officially confirmed the film’s digital release via social media. The crocodile survival thriller will begin streaming on April 10, with Indian viewers able to watch it from 12:00 AM IST—making it an ideal late-night pick for thriller fans.

Tu Yaa Main (Photo: imdb)
Tu Yaa Main (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 9, 2026 17:42:38 IST

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Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend

One of early 2026’s most talked-about survival dramas from Bollywood is getting a second chance to shine. Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, is set to premiere on Netflix. The film originally hit theatres alongside O Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. While it didn’t make a significant impact at the box office, it did earn appreciation from viewers who caught it. Now, with a global streaming platform backing it, the film is poised to find a much wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Tu Yaa Main Online

Netflix has officially confirmed the film’s digital release via social media. The crocodile survival thriller will begin streaming on April 10, with Indian viewers able to watch it from 12:00 AM IST—making it an ideal late-night pick for thriller fans. The film will be available exclusively on Netflix, accessible through its app and website with a valid subscription.

The platform holds the post-theatrical streaming rights and has already listed the film in its catalogue ahead of release. For those who’ve been waiting to watch it from the comfort of home, the wait is finally over.

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Plot: Opposites Trapped in a Deadly Situation

Tu Yaa Main centers on two very different Gen Z influencers—a struggling rapper, Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), and a privileged socialite, Avani (Shanaya Kapoor). Their complicated relationship takes a terrifying turn when they find themselves trapped in a 20-foot-deep abandoned swimming pool in Goa—with a crocodile lurking in the same space.

The story draws inspiration from the Thai survival horror film The Pool. Interestingly, Shanaya Kapoor chose not to watch the original film before shooting, aiming to bring a more instinctive and fresh performance to her role.

Positive Reception, Modest Box Office

Despite receiving largely favorable reviews from critics and audiences, the film struggled commercially, earning around Rs 7.31 crore net in India, according to reports.

Adarsh Gourav has spoken candidly about what the OTT release means for the film. He believes streaming offers a “second life,” allowing it to reach audiences across regions in a more personal viewing setting. He also expressed excitement about how viewers might respond differently—especially those watching it alone at midnight, compared to the shared experience of a packed theatre.

ALSO READ:  Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

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Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend

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Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend
Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend
Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend
Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Announced: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Film To Be Out On Netflix THIS Weekend

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