Tujhse Hai Raabta 13 March 2020 Preview: Kalyani gets kidnapped by some women of Mastani Bai aka Atharv and Malhar has no clue about it till now. Will he be able to save her, to know more watch the promo.

Tujhse Hai Raabta 13 March 2020 Preview: In the previous episode, we saw that Mastani Bai was manipulating Kalyani with her master plan of giving the clue of the murderer to Kalyani. While Kalyani, was unaware of her plan, of burning her fingers so that no one could find her fingerprints on the cupboard.

Later in the show, Kalyani helped Mastani Bai to sneak into her house and somehow, she also managed Malhar to let her stay in the house. Accidentally, Malhar found Swara and Moksh while he was searching for Mastani Bai, succeeding in the episode Malhar saved Kalyani and her child from the cupboard that was going to fall upon Kalyani. The show then takes a major turn in which Mastani Bai mistakenly exposes himself as Atharv in front of Aau Saheb.

Now in the upcoming episode, Kalyani gets kidnapped by some of the women of Mastani Bai in the midst of the Holi celebration while Kalyani was on her way to confess Malhar that she is carrying his child. Malhar was distracted by Mastani Bai so he couldn’t find Kalyani and her women would be able to easily kidnap Kalyani.

In tonight’s episode, Mastani Bai will be able to kidnap Kalyani and Malhar will be seen in the search of Kalyani. Later Malhar will find that Atharv is Mastani Bai and he is responsible for Kidnapping Kalyani. Malhar will then give his best to rescue Kalyani from Atharv’s trap.

