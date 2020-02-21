Tujhse Hai Raabta 21 February 2020 Preview: In today's episode Rachit tells Kalyani that she is having his child in her womb and not Malhar's. Kalyani also breaks down by seeing her mother in police custody.

Tujhse Hai Raabta 21 February 2020 Preview: In the previous episode Malti was caught by Kalyani when she was talking to the nurse for surrogacy, despite being ill, as she requires money. Kalyani makes an effort to take the place of Malti and to stop her from going under the procedure of surrogacy.

After the IVF is completed successfully by the doctor, he was happy thinking that Kalyani is going to be the mother of Malhar’s child. Apart from it, Kalyani was also walking on air by imagining that her mother Anupriya and Malhar would be full of joy after hearing the news of her pregnancy.

Kalyani was planning to meet her mother thinking that she must be behind the bars. After reaching the court with Atharva, Kalyani sees her mother Anupriya and Malhar outside the court. Both Malhar and Kalyani were asked to marry again, to each other by Anupriya. Right after watching handcuff’s in her mother’s hand Kalyani’s blood was running cold in her body.

Later on, Aau Saheb informs Kalyani that Malhar failed to save her mother by not getting Ahir to the court and now she will be under the custody of the police. Despite seeing her mother in handcuffs Kalyani believes that Malhar would have given his level best to save her mother. She then reminds her mother how she adopted her and ask her to sign on her adoption papers. She informs her that she wants to adopt her mother to be together forever.

In this very day’s episode Kalyani collapse by watching her mother in pain. Instantly, she gets a call from Rachit who tells her to go back to Malhar and inform him that she is having his child.

