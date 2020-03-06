In the last episode of Zee Tv serial Tujhse Hai Raabta, Malhar and Kalyani came to the same conclusion and decided to abort Kalyani’s baby. Kalyani and Malhar soon went to the hospital for abortion but later Malhar came to know that Kalyani’s body is weak and therefore she regained consciousness.

She started fighting with the doctors to save her baby. Holding a knife in her hand, Kalyani tried running and warned staff members to stab them if they happen to follow her. Then comes Malhar, making her understand that he can’t afford to lose her and they can plan family later. Kalyani reveals that the baby is more important to her than Malhar hearing to which Malhar gets upset.

Today’s episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta will show Kalyani along with Malhar in the police station, where Malhars’s mind is still tossing around what she said in the hospital. Malhar tries to make Kalyani’s mind calm so that she may get ready for the abortion and he pours cold water on her head. Kalyani, on the other hand, is not paying attention to whatever Malhar is making her understand. Kalyani becomes real stubborn and is not ready to abort her child at any cost.

Also Read: Shrenu Parikh photos: Ishqbaaaz actress sets major travel goals with her USA images

Malhar loses his patience and gets very angry with her for not even trying to understand his emotions. Malhar keeps on saying that he cant not lose Kalyani and not even think of living without her for a second. Now the question regarding this series is, will Kalyani in the upcoming episode agrees to abort her child or not.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Maya conspires against Antara; watch video

Also Read: Happy Holi wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in English: Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App