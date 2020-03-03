In today's episode, Kalyani will faint and Malhar rushes her to the hospital and gets to know very shocking news. Read the full article to know more.

Tujhse Hai Raabta spoiler alert: Zee TV’S showTujhse Hai Raabta in experiencing a lot of ups and downs. After a lot of fights and sad moments, happiness could be seen in the show. Kalyani and Malhar have changed forever when they got to know that Kalyani is pregnant and soon they are going to be parents. Kalyani was even expecting her first baby soon with Malhar and when she got to know that she is now pregnant she was on the ninth cloud.

Well, all of the things and situations were going well but were shortlived as problems started coming their way, which made the life of the couple worse. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kalyani will get faint. As soon as she faints Malhar rushes her to the hospital.

When doctors examine Kalyani, they reveal that her life would be in danger if she decides to keep this baby. Malhar gets shocked and broken after listening to this statement from the doctor. The doctor then advises to go for an abortion and save Kalyani’s life and now Malhar is in a dilemma as they both were very happy for the baby.

Meanwhile, Kalyani suddenly gets conscious and wakes up and finds herself in the hospital after which she gets very anxious. When she gets to know that her child is being aborted, she refuses a lot for abortion and started shouting. By seeing all this her mother gets shocked to see this avatar of Kalyani.

Will Malhar be able to hide the reality of abortion from Kalyani? Will Kalyani abort?

