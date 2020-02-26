Tujhse Hai Raabta lead Sehban Azim turned 34 and was surprised by his cast members on set with a birthday cake, making sure that his birthday is celebrated despite the impending work, his co-stars and even Zee TV made sure to wish him on his birthday by uploading pictures and videos of his birthday celebration on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Inspector Malhar got wishes from his on-screen friends and enemies alike with on-screen Kalyani, Reem Sameer posting stories on Instagram and wishing her reel life love interest, with a video of Sehban eating the cake and a picture where they pose for the camera twinning in green.

Sehban Azim was thrilled with the wishes he received by his friends and acquaintances sharing pictures and videos of everyone who wished him, for his fans on his Instagram stories.

Sehban Azim turned 34 this year and things are looking good for his professional career as he shared on his Instagram an audio story which he teased a few days back, that is being loved by his followers, while his performance as the police inspector in Tujhse Hai Raabta has already created a soft spot among the hearts of the show’s audience.

Sehban Azim first came into prominence by his portrayal of Dr. Yuvraj Oberoi in the hit show Dill Mill Gayye, and since then has been constantly impressing the audience with his acting in serials like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dosti Dance, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Udaan, Bepannaah, Humsafars, Silsiley Pyar Ke, and Ek Hazaroon Mein Meri Behna Hai and is ruling the hearts of television watching audience with his charming portrayal of ACP Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

