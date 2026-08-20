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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

Tiwari publicly tagged Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to look into the issue amidst the department's ongoing crackdown on sanitation violations.

Tiwari called out Swiggy Instamart on Instagram after allegedly finding a cockroach in her Red Bull order. (Source:Instagram)
Tiwari called out Swiggy Instamart on Instagram after allegedly finding a cockroach in her Red Bull order. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 23:52 IST

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has raised concerns over food and delivery hygiene after claiming that a cockroach was found in the Instamart order. Shweta shared videos of the insect on social media and directly tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to take note of the issue.

‘We Ordered Red Bull and Got a Cockroach Too’

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Shweta said she had ordered Red Bull through Instamart. After the delivery, she claimed that a cockroach had also made its way into her home. Showing the insect crawling around, the actress jokingly remarked that the cockroach was now “running all over the house.” She also shared another video in which she highlighted the insect and questioned the hygiene standards involved in quick-commerce deliveries.

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Shweta Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘Where Are You?’

Shweta then tagged Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, in her social media post and urged him to look into the matter. “Should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, these cockroaches are coming into our house from Instamart. Where are you? Please pay attention,” she said in the video. The complaint comes at a time when Maharashtra FDA has intensified inspections of food businesses and quick-commerce warehouses over hygiene and food-safety concerns. Recent FDA inspections have resulted in action against several establishments and warehouses for alleged sanitation violations.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe is a 2005-batch IAS officer who currently serves as the Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration. The Maharashtra government’s official FDA website lists him as the department’s commissioner. Mundhe has gained a reputation for strict administrative action and is currently leading Maharashtra’s crackdown on food adulteration and unhygienic food practices. His recent campaign has included inspections of restaurants, food establishments and quick-commerce warehouses, with authorities taking action where serious hygiene violations were found.

Shweta Tiwari’s Current Show

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with the popular television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later became a reality-show favourite after winning Bigg Boss 4. She is currently appearing in The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s Son Booked After His Speeding Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad

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‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Instamart cockroachMaharashtra FDAshweta tiwariSwiggy Instamart hygiene issueTukaram Mundhe

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‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

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‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

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‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief
‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief
‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief
‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

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