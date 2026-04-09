Tumbbad 2 Movie: Release Date In India, Cast, Director, Shooting Details, All You Need To Know

Tumbbad 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema. The movie has officially started filming, and the people behind it are going to bring back the scary fantasy world that fans loved the first time around. Fans have been asking for a sequel for years, and now they are finally getting it. They have high hopes that it will be better than the first one. The team recently shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony on social media, which made people even more excited. As production gets underway, more information about the movie has come to light. Sohum Shah is coming back, which makes the sequel even more exciting. This is what we know so far about the cast, sets, and other things.

Tumbbad 2 Release Date

The news has caused a lot of excitement, but the people who made Tumbbad 2 haven’t said when it will come out yet. Filming has just begun, so the project should take about one to two years to finish. In the meantime, fans can watch the original movie again and keep an eye out for more updates from the team about what goes on behind the scenes.

Tumbbad 2 Cast

Sohum Shah will play the same part again, going back to the creepy world of Tumbbad. In addition to the excitement, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play a major role in the movie. Adesh Prasad is in charge of directing the sequel.

Tumbbad 2 Set Details

Tumbbad 2 is being made on a large scale, just like the first one. There are reports that filming is going on right now on a huge 7–8 acre set in Mumbai that is meant to look like a whole city. This should make for a very immersive experience.

About the Tumbbad Universe

The first Tumbbad, which came out in 2018, didn’t do very well at the box office at first, but over the years it gained a large cult following. Its re-release in 2024 showed that it was still popular, and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films that had been re-released.

About Tummbad (2018)

Tumbbad(2018) is a highly praised and award-winning Hindi historical horror-fantasy movie directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad. The plot revolves around the themes of greed and a curse. The main protagonist is portrayed by Sohum Shah and he portrays a man seeking to obtain an ancestor’s hidden treasure that is protected by a fallen god. Tumbbad has achieved a significant cult following, especially after it was re-released in the year 2024 which has resulted in over ₹500 crores in box office revenue over its entire run (including both the initial run and re-release).

The Story of Tumbbad

The story takes place in Maharashtra during the British Raj and follows Vinayak Rao, who is obsessed with finding a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Hastar, the first-born son of the goddess of wealth, owns the treasure. He was cursed and forgotten after trying to steal all of her gold. Vinayak tries to steal from Hastar, which starts a decades-long chase fueled by insatiable greed that has terrible effects on his family and himself.

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