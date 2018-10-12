Tumbbad review: Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on October 12. Marking the directorial debut of Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad has impressed the film critics and is garnering positive reviews from all fronts. The film has clashed with films like Fryday, Jalebi and Helicopter Eela.

Giving 3.5 stars in her review for Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta noted in her review that Tumbbad stands out of the box and is enriched with genres and themes of horror, fantasy, social and period. Being a highly unusual and visually appealing film, the film is not going to be an easy and comfortable watch.

In his review for News18, Rohit Vats said that Tummbad is more mysterious than people as it is a unique combination of different genres like horror, drama and folktales. Offering something new on the cinematic palette, Tumbbad restricts itself from confining in one particular genre and it is the film’s intelligent screenplay that the film comes across as multilayered.

With 3.5 stars, Business Standard while quoting IANS, noted in their film review that the screenplay of the film is so fine that probably Sanjay Leela Bhansali would think along the same lines on an anxious night. They added that the film is weaved with layers of drama and emerges as a writing triumph. Sohum Shah’s performance in the film is no short of brutal brilliance as he handles such a complex character with absolute ease.

