Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma was quoted saying, "Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals." She was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015 and its Person of the Year in 2017.

Smiling joyfully into the camera and looking pristine in a NUSH outfit, Bollywood star and film producer Anushka Sharma stars in a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that proclaims, “I Am Anushka Sharma, and I’m a Vegetarian.” The ad was shot by ace photographer Mazen Abusrour.

Sharma has been a vegetarian for three and half years. She was named PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015 and its Person of the Year in 2017. Among other efforts to help animals, she has announced plans to open an animal shelter near Mumbai, launched the PAWsitive campaign to raise awareness that animals suffer when people set off firecrackers during Diwali and demanded a ban on cruel carriage rides in Mumbai.

The Sanju actress who married cricketer Virat Kohli is a beautiful dream wedding in Italy decided to open an animal shelter and made the announcement on her birthday this year. She took to social media to post, “On my birthday, in my own little way, I’m starting something that will give our fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love. I’m building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai – a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured.”

She went on to write, “This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion – all in due course of time. Until then, I seek your blessings and your prayers.”

She joins Lara Dutta, Sonu Sood, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, R Madhavan, and many other celebrities who have teamed up with PETA India in recent years.

