Get ready for some fun and drama as Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are set to reunite on the silver screen. Titled as Turram Khan, the film will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Presented as a social comedy film, Turram Khan will be set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh and is scheduled to go on floors in the month of November this year. S

Sharing a fun and vibrant photo of Rajkummar along with Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and co-star Nushrat Bharucha on his official Twitter handle, Rajkummar tweeted that he is very excited to collaborate with Hansal Mehta once again and bring forth another interesting story. Meanwhile, Nushrat stated that she cannot wait to shoot for this film.

Check out the official annoucement of the film Turram Khan here:

Excited to collaborate with my dearest @mehtahansal sir once again to bring yet another interesting story #TurramKhan, with the lovely @NushratBharucha as my co-actress. Looking forward to this fun association on @TurramKhan with @AjayDevgn sir @Luv_Ranjan sir and @gargankur. pic.twitter.com/IUzk0whSBU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 10, 2018

Before this, Rajkummar and Nushrat have previously collaborated in the film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha while Rajkummar and Hansal’s collaboration dates back to a long time and have worked together in films like Omerta, Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.

Speaking about the film to a leading daily, Rajkummar Rao stated that the film is a comedy film that will take the audience back to their home. All praises for the film’s director, the actor said that Hansal Mehta has played an instrumental role in his career by creating some interesting and memorable characters so he trusts him blindly. Since he knows Nushrat since their days of attending auditions and screen tests, he is sure that this is going to be a fun collaboration.

Calling the film his first out and out comedy film, the director stated that it feels like he is making his debut all over again. With this, Nushrat added that the audience will get to see her in a different light in this film and she is looking forward to playing this earthy character from Uttar Pradesh.

