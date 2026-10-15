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Home > Entertainment News > Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

Tusshar Kapoor says his son Laksshya wants to become a footballer rather than an actor. Here's what the actor revealed about his son's ambitions and the family's love for the sport.

Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer
Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:54 IST

Tusshar Kapoor’s 10-year-old son Laksshya may belong to a Bollywood family, but his ambitions currently lie on the football field. The youngster wants to become a footballer, and his recent football outing with his father in Kolkata offers another glimpse into a passion that has already become a big part of his life.

In July 2026, Tusshar revealed in an interview with IANS that Laksshya was interested in pursuing football professionally. The actor admitted he was unsure how easy or difficult it would be for his son to build a career in the sport in India, but said he hoped Laksshya would find a way to follow his ambition. 

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‘He Wants To Become A Footballer’: What Tusshar Kapoor Said

Speaking about his son’s future, Tusshar said Laksshya isn’t interested in films right now. He added that if his son ever considered acting, he would want him to be certain about the decision and prepared for the industry’s ups and downs.

“I don’t want him to get into it” unless he is genuinely passionate about acting, Tusshar said, explaining that talent, resilience, screen presence and luck all play a role in building a career in films. 

Football Is A Family Affair For The Kapoors

Laksshya’s enthusiasm for football has also rubbed off on his aunt, producer Ekta Kapoor. On his 10th birthday in June 2026, Ekta revealed that her nephew sparked her interest in watching football. In a birthday post, she affectionately called him the reason behind her newfound interest in the sport. 

Tusshar welcomed Laksshya through surrogacy on June 1, 2016, and has often spoken about letting his son discover his own interests. For now, that means football rather than following his father’s footsteps into Bollywood. Whether Laksshya eventually turns professional remains to be seen, but Tusshar has made his position clear: his son should choose a career because he wants it, not because it is a family legacy.

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Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed
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Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

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Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

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Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed
Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed
Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed
Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed
Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

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