TV Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33; What Led To His Sudden Death? Friend Recalls Last Meeting 10 Days Ago

The actor Anuj Thakur who featured in TV serials like Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka is no more. The actor who died on October 27 has gained wide attention after his death came to light on October 30 and October 31.

Anuj Thakur’s unexpected death has come as a shock to many people including his friends because apparently, he was excited about acting again. This has been confirmed by casting director Rupesh Sonar who is a good friend of Anuj Thakur and has now come out with information about the last time they met each other.

What Led To Anuj Thakur’s Sudden Death?

According to a report by The Times of India, Sonar confirmed that Anuj had a seizure. He was apparently found in an unconscious state by his mother.

The details regarding the seizure are part of the story that has been told by Sonar, who claimed that he knew the facts from the family itself. However, there has been no independently verified medical reason for the actor’s death yet in the reports released thus far. It has come as a surprise to many people who had communicated with him recently because of his intention to revive his career in the entertainment business.

Anuj Thakur Met His Friend 10 Days Before His Death

Recalling his last interaction with Anuj, Sonar told The Times of India that he had met the actor just 10 days before his death.

Their meeting was particularly significant because Anuj was reportedly discussing his professional future and looking forward to getting back to work. His plans for a comeback made his sudden passing even more difficult for those who knew him. Sonar’s account offers a glimpse into the actor’s final days and the aspirations he had been pursuing before his untimely death.

Which TV Shows Did Anuj Thakur Appear In?

Anuj Thakur was famous for his work in Indian television; he featured in shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka. Though he did not fall under the category of the most popular actors on TV, his contribution to these projects was still part of his acting career. His comeback plans showed that he still wanted to make the most out of the industry.

His demise at the age of 33 has thrown light upon his career in television and the plans that he had for himself in the future.

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