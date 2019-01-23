A popular actor Ashiesh Roy who gained his popularity from Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Banegi Apni Baat, Remix has suffered paralytic stroke. Reportedly, the actor has been admitted at ICU in Criticare Hospital in Juhu. According to reports, the doctors have found a clot in his brain and therefore he is unable to move his left side.

Ashiesh Roy, is admitted to ICU after suffering a paralytic stroke. As per reports, there is a clot in his brain and he is unable to move his left side. Sharing the news on Facebook page, writer-producer Vinta Nanda wrote that it’s an urgent information of regarding the TV actor Ashiesh Roy as she had been told by Promita Mukherjee. He is currently admitted in ICU at Criticare Hospital in Juhu. If anybody has contact with his family then please connect with Promita.

As per reports, Ashiesh Roy’s driver found out in the morning that Ashiesh couldn’t move. The driver took him to the hospital where he was admitted to ICU at Criticare. Earlier, they were not admitting him, because there was no consent from the family. Then, the zonal head Tina Ghai reached over there, she called the doctor and got him admitted. The medication has started. He was operated for a blood clot in his brain in August previous year.

Adding more to this, Tina Ghai said Ashiesh complained that his left arm is locked. This is the second time that he has got a paralytic stroke. He is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected. A brain scan has been done, the health report will determine the future course of action by evening.

