Television actor Karan Oberoi, who is best known for playing an interesting role in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, recently got arrested by the Mumbai Police on rape charges. The actor is charged for blackmailing and raping a woman. Reports reveal that FIR against the actor has been registered at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai under following sections: Section 384 for extortion, Section 376 for Rape. The police have revealed that the actor has not only raped the woman, he has also shot a video out of it and has also demanded money from the woman.

The actor has not only proved himself well on-screens, but he is also an anchor and a singer. He has also filmed in various commercials for many products and was also a part of Indipop boy band named A Band of Boys in the year 2001 with Siddharth Haldipur, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sherrin Varghese, and Chaitnya Bhosale.

He commenced his acting career from the Tv serial Swabhimaan, which was a soap opera in 1995. The show was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Post to which he appeared in the daily soap in Saaya in 1998 with star cast Harsh Chhaya, R. Madhavan, Achint Kaur, Savita Prabhune and Rajendra Gupta.

The actor majorly shot to limelight after appearing in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin with Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera and Apurva Agnihotri in lead roles. Some time back, there were reports that the makers are planning for the second part of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin as Jassi Laut Ke Aayi casting Drashti Dhami in the role of Jassi. The show was a big hit as it impressed fans as well as the critics due to its interesting genre and the looks of Jassi (Mona Singh).

