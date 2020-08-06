Sameer Sharma actor death news: TV actor and model Sameer Sharma, 44, allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Thursday. He had worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.

Sameer Sharma actor death news: TV actor and model Sameer Sharma, 44, allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Thursday. He had worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.

A police official said that the body was spotted by the watchman in the night who then informed the society members. Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He also added that the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

The actor passed away a couple of days back, according to the reports.

Malad police station’s Senior Inspector George Fernandez said that an accidental death report has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy. No suicide note was found at the spot. He also said that they have not found any evidence that suggests Sameer may have been killed.

The actor was staying at the first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad, said an officer from Malad police station. The officer also added that he moved to his rented apartment in February this year and used to live alone.

Sameer had also recovered from a health ailment and returned to acting. He was currently seen on Star Plus in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as character Kuhu’s father, Shaurya Maheshwari.

Samir Sharma had featured in Bollywood film Hasee Toh Phasee.

