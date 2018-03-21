TV actress Dipika Kakar received a lot of flak on social media for converting to Islam for marrying Shoaib Ibrahim. Breaking silence on the matter, the Sasural Simar Ka actor said that the couple did not care about people's opinions as they had done nothing wrong. He added that he was blissfully happy after marriage. The couple had met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and soon fallen in love taking their reel story to real life.

Newlywed TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has broken his silence on wife Dipika Kakar’s conversion to Islam. The Sasural Simar Ka actor said that he was least bothered about what people thought as Dipika had done nothing wrong. “Trust me, both of us are just not bothered about what people say. We know we haven’t done any wrong and so we don’t focus on these negativities,” the TV actor told Indian Express in an interview.

Shoaib and Dipika had tied the knot in his hometown. Soon after the wedding, it emerged that Dipika had changed her religion in a bid to marry Shoaib, a move which was criticised by several people on social media. He went on to say that marriage has left him with a constant happy feeling.”I really cant express it in words but there’s a constant happy feeling. Now when you get late at work, you feel bad and want to rush home,” he said.

Earlier Dipika had accepted that she had converted and that it was a personal decision and there was no intention to hurt anyone. “Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision,” the actress had said. The couple had met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and soon fallen in love taking their reel story to real life.

