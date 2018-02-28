Popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik has lashed out at director Ram Gopal Varma for revealing details about her personal life in an open letter. She said that it was wrong on RGV's part to shed light on things she always tried to hide. The Mr India actress had passed away in Dubai last week after 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel. Her last rites were performed today.

TV actress Kavita Kaushik has slammed director Ram Gopal Varma for revealing private details about Sridevi’s life in an open love letter. RGV had penned down the late actress’ struggle through different stages of her life in the letter and had written that he felt fans needed to know about this side of her life as she belonged to them. He said that the truth must be known so that they could understand as to why she appeared so guarded.

However, Ram Gopal Varma’s open letter has not gone down well with FIR actress Kavita Kaushik who has slammed the director and said it was not wise to bring the private information out in the public when Sridevi was not there to defend herself. “Bohot galat kar rahe hain aap! she is not here to defend herself or shut you up from revealing details of her personal life which you admit she guarded more than her life! Why will you open the pages of her life’s book for everyone to read? She did not want this!! Don’t do this!”

ALSO READ: Sridevi funeral LIVE updates: Sridevi cremated with state honours; Boney Kapoor performs last rites

The Mr India actress had passed away in Dubai last week after ‘accidental drowning’ in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel. Her body was brought back last week in a private jet of Anil Ambani, while her funeral took place this afternoon at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of many bollywood stars. The Maharashtra government had made arrangements to cremate the actress with state honours. She was also given a gun salute at the Celebration Sports Club as the fans thronged to pay their farewell to the actress.

Bohot galat kar rahe hain aap! she is not here to defend herself or shut you up from revealing details of her personal life which you admit she guarded more than her life ! Why will you open the pages of her life’s book for everyone to read? She did not want this!! Don’t do this! https://t.co/nem1VX5yiH — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 27, 2018

ALSO READ: Delay in arrival of mortal remains of Sridevi to India due to forensic tests; will be flown tomorrow

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App