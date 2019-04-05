TVF Tripling season 2 review: One of the much-anticipated and popular TV series of TVF's second season of Tripling based on a road trip from Delhi to Sikkim does not live upto the expectations. Written by Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh Khurana and directed by Sameer Saxena, the story of the three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan's can be seen growing at several levels but the writers could have done a better job with the narrative.

TVF Tripling season 2 review: A popular TV series of TVF and the much-awaited second season of Tripling has been launched to give you a fun-filled road trip journey. The show has been written by Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh Khurana, it is directed by Sameer Saxena. Based on the story of three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan’s hilarious journey to search their relations. The second season of the web series will be premiered on April 5, 2019. Essaying the character of their respective roles, Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar has successfully raised the bar of Indian fictional web shows with the right quantity of drama and comedy.

Devki Nehra, critic of Firstpost writes that the five-episodes show will leave you curious to know more about the series. Chandan has become an author of the book Tripling and Chanchal is the MLA of her constituency. In this season, three siblings go from Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and finally to Sikkim. From a car chase to a stolen scooter ride Chanchal finds Pranav at a monastery. At the end, a confrontation sequence could’ve been shorter and less illogical leading to an end to a reuniting scene of the couple.

Besides these performances, there are various memorable witty one-liners which will tickle your funny bones. However, still Tripling season 2 does not live up to the charm of the original and also fails to weave a sensible narrative.

On the other hand, Indian Express critic Arushi Jain writes that the overall viewing experience has been enhanced with higher production value. In conclusion, Tripling 2 can be seen growing at several levels. The writers could have done a better job with the narrative.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More