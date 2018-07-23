Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy titled as Stree is raising excitement among the fans with each passing day. After the actor shared a poster that read Mard Ko Dard Hoga, Tweeple took to the social media platform to take a jibe at the tagline and came up with their own hilarious versions.

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is making all the right buzz with her upcoming film Stree. After spooking fans with the teaser of the film followed by the haunting first look of the actor inspired by the nun, Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday removed her display picture on all social media platforms and decided to hide all her previous photos on Instagram. All that could be seen on her profile was a series of posters that read Mard Ko Dard Hoga in a red font against a dark background.

As soon as the poster was out, Twitterati took to the social media platform to take a jibe at the dialogue and came up with hilarious memes that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under Maddock Films and D2R Films, Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba from 1900’s Karnataka. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor has been paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Speaking about the film, Shraddha had earlier stated that it is the first time that he is doing a horror comedy. On being quipped about his experience of working with Rajkummar Rao, she said that it was a lot of fun. Working with Rajkummar Rao in the film was like a dream come true as she got learn a lot of from him.

Apart from Stree, Shraddha will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shahid Kapoor and Saaho opposite Prabhas while Rajkummar will be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut, Fanney Khan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor and Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga along with Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions on Mard Ko Dard Hoga tagline here:

Real life ho ya filmy life #MardKoDardHoga pic.twitter.com/EeSGXbviep — Suney deol (@SeniorDeol) July 23, 2018

When you find your girlfriend is talking to your best friend and ignoring you like a stranger😂 #MardKoDardHoga @shraddhakapoor @maddockfilms pic.twitter.com/tpZZhbPHKs — मासूम परी 😍#ⓣⓜⓖ👒 (@Natkhat_parii) July 23, 2018

