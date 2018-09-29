Twinkle and Nitara had actually gone to a salon session where mommy Twinkle underwent a makeover while the daughter learned some beauty tips from the mother. It should be noted that Nitara only recently turned 6-year-old on Wednesday.

Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara are often spotted hanging out together

There have been many mother-child pairs that have been talked about lately. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan and her super adorable son Taimur Ali Khan or Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her angel-like daughter Inaaya Khemu. But there is one more pair that keeps silently turning heads in the city streets of Mumbai and that is Mrs Funny Bones and her lovely daughter. Twinkle Khanna and her Nitara were recently spotted in Mumbai taking a stroll outside the suburbs.

Twinkle and Nitara had actually gone to a salon session where mommy Twinkle underwent a makeover while the daughter learned some beauty tips from the mother. It should be noted that Nitara only recently turned 6-year-old on Wednesday.

In the picture, Twinkle Khanna can be seen wearing striped pyjamas with an orange top over it while Nitara was in her striped sleep gear, nevertheless, looking super cute.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar also have a son together Aarav Kumar, who is touted to make his Bollywood debut real soon. Give or take ten years, it will not come as a surprise if Nitara also follows in the footsteps of her superstar father, mother and most probably, her brother.

