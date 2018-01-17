Bollywood actor turned author and proud feminist Twinkle Khanna is all set to deliver an inspirational speech at Oxford University's debating society Oxford Union on menstrual hygiene. There will also be a special screening of her upcoming production PadMan starring Akshay Kumar. PadMan will be the first Indian film to be screened at the Oxford Union.

Popularly known as Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna has a long list of reasons to admire her. Bollywood actor turned author and proud feminist Twinkle has been invited by the prestigious Oxford University’s debating society The Oxford Union to deliver an inspirational speech to the leaders of tomorrow. Mrs funnybones will be having a special screening of her upcoming production PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Interestingly, PadMan will be the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union.

Through her speech, Twinkle will highlight the journey of real life PadMan, social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low cost sanitary pad machine in India. In the session, she will provide an insight into the film while tackling social stigmas and taboo around menstrual hygiene and menstruation in India. Earlier while talking to a leading Indian news agency, Twinkle said; “Something that has been hidden in the darkness, furtively wrapped in newspaper, will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams.”

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book ‘The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad’. In an interview with BBC World on menstrual hygiene, she said; “awareness, education and access to sanitary pads are the three things that would help in putting an end to period taboos. To what I see as nothing less than a tragedy that 20 per cent of our school girls drop out of school when they start menstruating because they are unable to get access to sanitary pads or menstrual cups and have to rely on leaking pieces of cloth.” We hope PadMan initiates conversations and a positive change we really require in the 21st century Indian society.