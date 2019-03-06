Recently, Twinkle Khanna expressed her anger after watching Akshay Kumar's fire stunt in a launch event on Twitter. She quoted that she won't spare him and kill him for this. Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable couples of the industry and leaves no chance of showcasing their care for each other.

The world may be happy and praising the strong actor for his daredevil performance in an event but the actor’s wife doesn’t seem to be. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to share the pictures and videos of promoting his web show but it seems that the actor’s wife Twinkle Khanna didn’t like this at all. Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s tweet, she said that Come home and I am going to kill you. Talking about the event, Akshay Kumar made a surprising entry in his own style. He carried out a fire stunt on the stage in front of the audience. He did a ramp walk on the stage, with parts of fire on his whole body. The organisers of the event quoted that all the safety measures and permissions were already taken and followed.

In a small interaction, Akshay Kumar said that he considers himself a stuntman and then the actor. He further revealed that he got inspired by his son Aarav’s idea and made his digital debut. He wanted to do something creative and extraordinary so he opted for this digital debut. Talking about the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kesari and post to which will be appearing in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi. Not only this, as per reports the hardworking actor will also appear in Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and Hera Pheri 3 in the upcoming year so it seems that the actor will be having a packed schedule in 2019.

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More