Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and spontaneity and there is no doubt that the former actress wears many hats right from being a mother, wife to interior designer, author, columnist and what not. Although not many know that Khanna is a health freak too as she ensures not to compromise on her fitness.

The actress-turned-author does Pilates to keep her body fit and healthy. Though her tryst with Pilates started in 2017 when she took to the exercise under coach Samir Purohit. Twinkle’s close friend and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali who has been practising yoga for 15 years introduced the exercise to Twinkle. Besides practising Yoga, the actress now resorts to Pilates for her joints. The exercises have been helping Khanna to strengthen and develop core strength.

In an interview to DNA, the 41- year-old actress said that she has been practising Yoga for the last 15 years, however in order to develop core strength she needed to work on her body further. Therefore, she opted for Pilates for joints while Yoga, on the other hand, kept her brain active, said the Mrs Funnybones author.

