Twinkle Khanna aka Ms Funnybones uploaded a picture of her daughter Nitara and captioned it beautifully to spread an important message for the kids and their parents! Sharing the photo with her followers, Twinkle made a sincere request to all parents to take their children to bookshops.

Twinkle Khanna might not appear on the headlines for her acting skills anymore but she still becomes the talk of the town with her satirical yet intellectual words. This time too, Twinkle Khanna is in the news for her valuable and important suggestion in regards to parenting. There is a huge fan following that Twinkle has developed in spans of a few years by her unique persona. Time and again, she proves that she is a very caring mother to her daughter Nitara.

In this monochrome picture of her pretty little daughter Nitara, Twinkle has spread a sincere request to all parents to take their children to bookshops. She expressed that Akshay Kumar, being the cool dad takes daughter Nitara to the movie theatre and mommy Twinkle Khanna takes her to bookshops.

Also Read: Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 trailer will take you to an emotional roller-coaster ride

This innocent look of Nitara is the cutest thing on the Internet. Mommy Twinkle also mentioned that the books are the tools for the children and it is as important to buy the tools as it is to buy the toys! She also addressed Nitara as her Bookworm baby using the hashtag #bookwombaby.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti looks her ethnic best in latest viral photos

Twinkle has earlier posted a picture of Nitara reading Frankenstein, on which she happily revealed that Nitara is more like her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More