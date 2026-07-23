Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan Join Celebrities Backing NEET Protesters, Call for Accountability And Peaceful Dialogue

As nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET examination irregularities continue, Bollywood stars Twinkle Khanna and Varun Dhawan have publicly voiced support for the students, joining a growing list of film personalities calling for accountability and a peaceful resolution. Taking to Instagram, author, columnist and former actor Twinkle Khanna shared a series of striking photographs from protests in Delhi and Mumbai. Among them was an image of Rhiya Ahir, the 27-year-old model who became one of the defining faces of the Mumbai demonstrations after standing in front of a police van carrying detained protesters. Another photograph showed a woman shielding fellow demonstrators during police action at the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi.
Sharing the images, Khanna wrote, “Proud to belong to a country where our young people still have the courage to dissent, to push back, to brave tear gas and batons. The sad part is that they have to.”
Shortly afterwards, Varun Dhawan also addressed the issue through an Instagram post, describing students as the country’s future and urging authorities to engage with their concerns. “Students are the future of our country. When a student’s dream is crushed, it’s not just one dream that’s lost; it’s the dream of an entire family,” he wrote.
The actor said students have every right to question the system if they believe it has failed them and appealed for a “fair, transparent and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability.” He also stressed that the movement should remain focused on students and their demands, adding that peaceful protest is a democratic right.
Take a look at the Instagram posts here
More celebrities join the conversation
Khanna’s statement comes as an increasing number of film personalities have expressed solidarity with the protesters. Actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anupam Kher have shared messages supporting students on social media. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were among the public figures who attended the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march at Jantar Mantar, while several actors also joined demonstrations in Mumbai.
The growing involvement of celebrities has amplified public attention on the movement, which has dominated headlines over the past week.
Why are students protesting?
The protests began over allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination, one of India’s largest medical entrance tests. Students and parents have been demanding greater transparency, accountability and reforms in the examination process.
The movement gathered momentum following the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi, where police used batons and tear gas after clashes broke out during the demonstration. Images and videos from the incident circulated widely online, triggering strong reactions from civil society and public figures.
Among the protesters’ demands are greater accountability in the examination system, action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities, and broader reforms aimed at restoring trust in competitive entrance examinations.
As demonstrations continue across multiple cities, Twinkle Khanna’s message has become the latest reminder that the debate has moved beyond education policy, drawing support from voices across the cultural and entertainment landscape.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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