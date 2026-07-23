Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan Join Celebrities Backing NEET Protesters, Call for Accountability And Peaceful Dialogue

As nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET examination irregularities continue, Bollywood stars Twinkle Khanna and Varun Dhawan have publicly voiced support for the students, joining a growing list of film personalities calling for accountability and a peaceful resolution. Taking to Instagram, author, columnist and former actor Twinkle Khanna shared a series of striking photographs from protests in Delhi and Mumbai. Among them was an image of Rhiya Ahir, the 27-year-old model who became one of the defining faces of the Mumbai demonstrations after standing in front of a police van carrying detained protesters. Another photograph showed a woman shielding fellow demonstrators during police action at the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi.

Sharing the images, Khanna wrote, “Proud to belong to a country where our young people still have the courage to dissent, to push back, to brave tear gas and batons. The sad part is that they have to.”

Shortly afterwards, Varun Dhawan also addressed the issue through an Instagram post, describing students as the country’s future and urging authorities to engage with their concerns. “Students are the future of our country. When a student’s dream is crushed, it’s not just one dream that’s lost; it’s the dream of an entire family,” he wrote.

The actor said students have every right to question the system if they believe it has failed them and appealed for a “fair, transparent and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability.” He also stressed that the movement should remain focused on students and their demands, adding that peaceful protest is a democratic right.