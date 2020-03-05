Twisted 3: Priya Banerjee has reportedly replaced Tina Dutta in Vikram Bhatt's erotic thriller web series Twisted 3. Earlier, reports were rife that Uttaran fame Tina Dutta is in talks with the makers to grab the role.

Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted, which is considered as one of the first and hottest web series in India, is all set to return with its third instalment. Expected to raise the temperatures soaring high, Twisted 3 will be unlike any of its previous offerings. With a fresh cast and a new storyline, the web series aims to set a new benchmark. Recently, reports were rife that Uttaran fame Tina Dutta is in talks with the makers to play the lead role in Twisted 3 and will be seen stepping into the shoes of Nia Sharma, who made jaws drop with her bold avatar in Twisted 1 and 2.

A source close to a news portal revealed that makers thought that Tina Dutta fits the bill perfectly. Since Nia Sharma is busy with her prior work commitments, Tina Dutta has agreed to come on board for Twisted 3. However, latest reports suggest that there has been a change in plan.

Not Tina Dutta but Priya Bannerjee has been roped in to play the lead role in Twisted 3 and replace Nia Sharma. Furthermore, Priya will share the screen space with Shaleen Malhotra and Rohit Chaudhary. Twisted 3 will revolve around the lives of this trio and recreate the same on-screen magic as its earlier seasons.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Shakti Mohan’s dancing video dominates internet with 2.5 million+ views; watch here

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Mayur Verma clarifies his relationship status with Jasleen Matharu, she gets angry

As she gears to sizzle the small screens with Twisted 3, Priya Banerjee will also be seen in an upcoming film Dheet Patangey alongside Shivin Narang. The actress made her acting debut with 2013 film Kiss and went on to feature in films like Asura, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, Baarish and more. She has also done web series like Baarish, Bekaaboo, Love Bites and Hello Mini.

Also Read: Sana Khan shares memorable scene from Jab We Met, does it remind her of ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App