Twisted 3: After sizzling the screens with her bold avatar in Twisted 1 and 2, Nia Sharma might not be a part of Twisted 3. Reports say that the makers are in talks with Uttaran fame Tina Dutta to replace her as the main lead.

Twisted 3: The temperatures are all set to soar once again with the third season of Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Twisted. One of the first and most bold web-series in the digital space, Twisted got the audiences hooked to its engaging storyline and impressive performance by its main lead Nia Sharma. As the makers gear for Twisted 3, the latest report by a news portal suggests that Nia Sharma might not be a part of the third instalment due to her other work commitments and be replaced by a new face.

That new face is none other than Uttaran fame Tina Dutta. A source close to the portal has revealed that the makers are in talks with Tina Dutta for Twisted 3 because Nia is currently busy with her show Naagin 4. They felt that Tina is an apt choice for the role. Tina, too, immediately gave the nod for the project. An official announcement on Twisted 3 is yet to made.

If Tina Dutta steps on-board for Twisted 3, it will be the first time she will play such a bold role on Indian web space. The actor rose to fame with the role of Ichcha in Uttaran and was later seen in shows like Shani, Daayan as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma amped up the hotness quotient in Twisted 1 and 2 with his sensuous yet strong role. Currently, the actor is currently seen essaying the role of Brinda in Colors Tv show Naagin 4. By consistently grabbing a top spot in TRP charts, Naagin has emerged as one of the most loved shows of Indian Television.

