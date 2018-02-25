Sridevi, who passed away at 54 years old in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Sridevi was visiting Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding functions. Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie had passed away two months before son Arjun Kapoor's debut release Ishaqzade and his second wife Sridevi et the same fate as she died months before daughter Jhanvi's Bollywood debut, Dhahdak.

Boney Kapoor’s first wife and actor Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Shourie had passed away at 48 in 2012 after battling cancer. In a weird coincidence, Jhanvi Kapoor has lost her mother Sridevi before she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak which is slated to release in July this year similar to Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Shourie who passed away on March 25, 2012, two months before his debut movie Ishaqzaade released in May. This feels like a cruel intention of fate that Boney Kapoor’s children faced right before the biggest moments of their career.

Talking about his mother, Arjun had earlier said in an interview after the release of Ishaqzaade, “She was undergoing chemotherapy, losing her hair and taking care of herself. And she had survived all that and celebrated her birthday on February 3 and then suddenly, she collapsed in front of me in my arms on March 25. Her cancer had spread to the brain and even though doctors had told us that she had six months, she died all of a sudden.”

This is not the only one though, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt also met the same fate when his mother and veteran actress Nargis Dutt passed away before his debut movie Rocky hit the screens in 1981 which shook the industry just like the untimely demise of Sridevi.

