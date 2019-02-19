The hashtag #BoycottKapilSharma has started trending on Twitter after the comedian took a stand for Navjot Singh Sidhu on his insensitive comments on Pulwama terror attack. Seems like Kapil Sharma is in for yet another controversy.

Kapil Sharma has landed himself in yet another trouble after he took a stand for the former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for his insensitive remarks on the Pulwama terror attack tragedy. #BoycottKapilSharma has started trending on Twitter after the comedian said that banning someone was not the right solution and was just a part of propaganda, on Sidhu’s replacement on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a recent interview, he said that people are misguided and run any hashtag like Boycott Sidhu or Boycott Kapil Sharma Show and he expressed his feelings that the major issue should be talked about and the focus should be on the problem if it’s genuine. The youth’s attention should not be diverted here and there so that they are able to arrive at the prime concern.

He had also stated that these are just petty issues or propaganda to remove Sidhu from his show and they ought to find a permanent solution to the terrorist attacks together.

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan . Would like U to act against @KapilSharmaK9 for supporting @sherryontopp ‘ s antinational activities. This request is being made to U as you are the producer of the show. 🙏 #BoycottKapilSharma @SonyTV — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 19, 2019

Done my task. #India gives u 2nd chance but Again u failed to prove . Daaru pina chhod de bhai @KapilSharmaK9#boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/U0dANbz2Px — Hemant Sah (@Little_Talkie) February 18, 2019

Look at him. Talks like a joker! So much arrogance in his voice. And No pain or any feelings for so many jawans martyerd. Abhorrent!#boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/aBiG97NaYb — savita SINGH (@savitasing) February 18, 2019

So @KapilSharmaK9 "if there is no permanent solution to an illness..u'll let that person suffering die without trying? Without even making small important changes/treatments"? So please cut the crap about ye choti moti baatein hai. #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/6tUqSTQCUN — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 18, 2019

Yes it’s time to ….#BoycottKapilSharma. I did long time ago with my 45 friends… in USA. Thieves like this ppl need to b teach lessons — Ashok Patel (@sundalpura) February 18, 2019

Talking about the ban on Pakistani artistes, he further said he is with the government in all of this but a permanent solution is required and they need to find and kill each one of those who were a part of the cowardly attack on our soldiers in Pulwama. The entire nation stands with the government.

Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks on the tragic Pulwama terror attack, Twitterati had decided to sack Sidhu from the makers of the show. The telecasting channel was put under intense pressure and allegedly replaced the former cricketer.

