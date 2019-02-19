Kapil Sharma has landed himself in yet another trouble after he took a stand for the former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for his insensitive remarks on the Pulwama terror attack tragedy. #BoycottKapilSharma has started trending on Twitter after the comedian said that banning someone was not the right solution and was just a part of propaganda, on Sidhu’s replacement on The Kapil Sharma Show.
In a recent interview, he said that people are misguided and run any hashtag like Boycott Sidhu or Boycott Kapil Sharma Show and he expressed his feelings that the major issue should be talked about and the focus should be on the problem if it’s genuine. The youth’s attention should not be diverted here and there so that they are able to arrive at the prime concern.
He had also stated that these are just petty issues or propaganda to remove Sidhu from his show and they ought to find a permanent solution to the terrorist attacks together.
Talking about the ban on Pakistani artistes, he further said he is with the government in all of this but a permanent solution is required and they need to find and kill each one of those who were a part of the cowardly attack on our soldiers in Pulwama. The entire nation stands with the government.
Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks on the tragic Pulwama terror attack, Twitterati had decided to sack Sidhu from the makers of the show. The telecasting channel was put under intense pressure and allegedly replaced the former cricketer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxdsxF39kvA
