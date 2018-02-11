Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan will not release in Pakistan after failing to get a NOC from the Pakistan Censor Board according to reports. The members of the Censor Board refused to watch the movie which depicts 'taboo' content such as sanitary pads and women menstruation following which they announced a country-wide ban on the movie. Journalists and people took to Twitter to refute this decision.

According to the latest reports, PadMan, the Akshay Kumar movie that deals with menstrual hygiene and is directed by R. Balki, has been banned in Pakistan. It, however, did not go well with the Twitterati and they took the microblogging site by storm. Many women in Pakistan slammed the decision and supported the release of the film in the country. Ammara Ahwad, a Pakistani journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Yes, Pakistani Women menstruate too. I support #Padman and menstrual hygiene. Ban on @PadManTheFilm in Pakistan is senseless. Release it now.” Another journalist, named Gharidah Farooqi, expressed her anger and said, “Against our traditions & culture” Oh well, coz women don’t menstruate here… What stupid people sitting at Censor Board! #PadMan must be allowed in Pakistan! ”

Mehr Tarar, the Pakistani columnist who sparred on Twitter with Congress’ Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, was also not left behind. “Banning PadMan in Pakistan is another one of those illogical things that simply affect the business of cinemas in Pakistan. Menstruation is a fact of life, and bringing it to mainstream consciousness is neither immoral nor un-Islamic,” she wrote on Twitter. Mona Alam, a journalist, lashed the Pakistan censor board’s move to ban PadMan. “Insecurity, illiteracy & double standards of #Pakistani filmmakers who’re okay with dirty raunchy item numbers but consider “unislamic” to film a social awareness topic of #menstruation on #WomenEmpowerment Censor board, ??move,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A Pakistani woman wrote on Twitter as well, “Banning padman in Pakistan just shows how we haven’t mentally progressed as a nation. Utterly disappointing.” Meanwhile, the Pakistan Government wrote on its official handle, “The decision to issue a NOC by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting National History and Literary Heritage is yet to be taken on the release of a foreign feature film “Padman” as the film has not yet been reviewed by the Central Board of Film Censors.”

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Federal Censor Board refused to gives its nod for the release of PadMan saying it was against “traditions and culture of the country.” Also, the members of Punjab Film Censor Board refused to watch the film saying it was based on a taboo subject and outrightly rejected any clearance certificate to it. “We can’t allow the screening of films on taboo subjects in our cinemas as it is not in our culture, society or even religion,” a member of the Punjab Film Censor Board stated.