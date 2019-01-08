Former actor and legendary director-producer Rakesh Roshan is diagnosed with early-stage cancer and this news broke the internet today. His son Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media accounts to tell his fans about this sad news.

Former actor and legendary director-producer Rakesh Roshan is diagnosed with early-stage cancer and this news broke the internet today. His son Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media accounts to tell his fans about this sad news. Since the time junior Roshan announced Rakesh Roshan’s surgery, people are continuously sending their good wishes on social media.

This new year came with the grim news that famous director and actor Rakesh Roshan is suffering from early-stage throat cancer and will be undergoing surgery. The actor has a massive fan following and people have flooded social media with good wishes and prayers.

Fans are praying for his speedy recovery and are also appreciated his strength of tackling with problems as even on the day of surgery, he went to the gym. Having so many blockbuster hits under his name including Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and Krrish, Rakesh Roshan is one of the most popular personalities of Bollywood. Twitterati wants to see more of his creativity and hard-work and hence is praying for good health. Take a look at some of the tweets by the fans.

Extremely sad to hear about #RakeshRoshan sir's health issues…Don't know what to say right now but will say sorry @iHrithik for the few troll tweets which I did out of frustration. Take your time & fix your family problems More strength to you & bounce back powerfully.🙌🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/IdxFqhVSB8 — SANKET 30 (@iSanket_363) January 8, 2019

Sending out a prayer to #RakeshRoshan this morning who worked out with son #HrithikRoshan today before prepping for surgery for early throat cancer.

I have seen cancer wreak havoc on… https://t.co/X5ssoMZ5iD — Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) January 8, 2019

@roshanpinkie Respected Mam we all the fan around the 🌐 is with roshan 👪 we have seen #kaamchor and all sorts of nice movie our prayers dua mannat for super recovery for our #RakeshRoshan Ji lots of love and support — Faizan Mubarak (@faizan_mubarak) January 8, 2019

Dear #RakeshRoshan Sir I pray to God that you recover the quickest and fastest and give us Krrish 4. Loads of good wishes…❤️❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️

Ganpati Bappa Moriya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T6JmLCnTmY — bHaskaRjyoti (@Bhaskar15251) January 8, 2019

