Bollywood actor Rahul Bose is in a fix after a 5-star hotel charged him Rs 442 for two bananas. The actor called out the hotel by sharing a video on his Twitter account. Twitter users have responded to Rahul's video with mixed reactions.

Stardom does not always come easy and Bollywood actor Rahul Bose’s latest post is proof of that. Having been away from the silver screen for a long time, Rahul is now grabbing headlines, not for one of his upcoming films but bananas. Yes, you read it right. Rahul is creating a stir online with his latest video in which he can be seen calling out a 5-star hotel for charging him Rs 442 for two bananas.

The video shared by Rahul begins with him praising his hotel suite but soon it takes a shocking turn as he reveals that he has been charged Rs 442 for two bananas that he had requested while working out in the gym.

Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, Rahul wrote in the caption that one has to see it to believe it and quipped who said fruits were not harmful to your existence. He also added hashtags like #GoingBananas #HowToGetFitAndGoBroke and #PotassiumForKings. Evoking mixed reactions on social media, the comment section under the video makes up for a hilarious read.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Rahul Bose’s video:

Infact after gym you should have walked to buffet breakfast and get your fruit platter for free (assuming you have breakfast included in your room). But if you lazily ask them to bring the fruit in ur room they will charge you full — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) July 24, 2019

Its not just banana..its called ullu Banana..😤 — SOUMYA RANJAN (@soumya_tweet) July 23, 2019

We feel same when we buy popcorn in Multiplex 😭😭😭https://t.co/e3110n90zD — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) July 24, 2019

If you pick up fruit from the gym it's free, but if you order room service it's always chargeable. — Swapnil Prabhu🇮🇳 (@sprabhu86) July 23, 2019

Why not step outside for a walk and buy from nearest "thele waala" (moving cart) than unnecessary defaming the five star? 5 Stars are supposed to be obnoxiously expensive, you need to give your laziness a rest! — his2annas (@his2annas) July 24, 2019

Rahul be like pic.twitter.com/056xngddOq — Abu Talha (@WolverineT41148) July 23, 2019

You made a mistake dude…

Should have asked it in hindi..

Kela milega Kela..

They might have charged you less 😭😭😭😭 — Divider Jignesh Mawali (Unofficial) (@jigneshmawaalee) July 22, 2019

Rahul Bose made his acting debut 1998 film The Perfect Murder and later starred in films like Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. He was last seen in the film Vishwaroopam 2 as Omar Qureshi.

