Stardom does not always come easy and Bollywood actor Rahul Bose’s latest post is proof of that. Having been away from the silver screen for a long time, Rahul is now grabbing headlines, not for one of his upcoming films but bananas. Yes, you read it right. Rahul is creating a stir online with his latest video in which he can be seen calling out a 5-star hotel for charging him Rs 442 for two bananas.
The video shared by Rahul begins with him praising his hotel suite but soon it takes a shocking turn as he reveals that he has been charged Rs 442 for two bananas that he had requested while working out in the gym.
Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, Rahul wrote in the caption that one has to see it to believe it and quipped who said fruits were not harmful to your existence. He also added hashtags like #GoingBananas #HowToGetFitAndGoBroke and #PotassiumForKings. Evoking mixed reactions on social media, the comment section under the video makes up for a hilarious read.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Rahul Bose’s video:
Rahul Bose made his acting debut 1998 film The Perfect Murder and later starred in films like Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. He was last seen in the film Vishwaroopam 2 as Omar Qureshi.