Twitter goes berserk over Govinda’s Avatar offer: Govinda recently in an interview claimed that he got an offer from the Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron for the film Avatar, but he rejected the proposal by saying that they won’t be able to complete the picture in 7 years which made Cameron got angry, by looking on to this statement it is proved that Govinda is the mother of all revelations, but this statement didn’t end up here and breaks the internet with funny memes and jokes on twitter.
Govinda also claimed that he gave the title to the film (Avatar) which tuned out to be a box office hit, and Govinda before its release predicted that the film will become a box office hit which left netizens scratching there head in the confusion that did he really got the offer? or it is a bluff? and if he would then how he would look? to so many questions, some redesigned the poster of Avatar featuring Govinda as a Na’vi man, while some fans wrote, James Cameron is trying to contact Govinda to know which drug he was taking
Some shared those classic ‘Chichi’ jokes but moreover, the twitter broke into a fit of laughter.
Here are some of the hilarious tweets shared by Twitterati
Govinda also mentioned the reason for the rejection of the film and said, Cameron wanted him to shoot for 410 days and for him to get painted all over the body was something he could not do. So, he apologized and told Cameron that the film will become a super hit.