Canadian rapper Drake released his much-awaited visuals of his latest single God's'Plan on Friday. The famous rapper emerged as Santa Claus for his Miami fans and was seen giving away donations to the needy, scholarships to young aspirants and groceries to shoppers.His fans complimented Drake on Twitter where they were full of praise for the humble gesture. For Drake, the God's Plan video was the most important thing he has ever done in his career.

Drake technically emerged as Santa Claus for his Miami fans as the 31-year old was seen giving away donations to the needy, scholarships to young aspirants and groceries to shoppers

Even though it wasn’t in Drake’s plan to end up giving almost $1 million ($996,631.90 to be precise) in his latest video of hit single God’s Plan but the Canadian rapper has received a heart warm gesture from Twitterati for doing such good deeds. The Hotline Bling hitmaker and perhaps one of the greatest artist in the rap game, Drizzy Drake on Friday released his much-awaited visuals of his latest single God’s’Plan. Drake, who is not always seen trying to up the ante in social media challenge created one on Instagram without any catch following the music video release.

The 2016 world’s best-selling artist simply asked his fans on Instagram to “go out and be nice to each other”. In the God’s Plan video, Drake technically emerged as Santa Claus for his Miami fans as the 31-year old was seen giving away donations to the needy, scholarships to young aspirants and groceries to shoppers when he sneaked in. While most of the hip-hop stars talk about spending money on drugs, blowing them away at strip clubs, Drake on a parallel universe was seen giving stash of cash to families who were really struggling in streets.

GODS PLAN VIDEO LINK IN BIO A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:06am PST

Drake’s God’s Plan video starts with a message: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label”. Prior to his God’s Plan video release, Drake said that his upcoming video was the most important thing he has ever done in his career. The video has garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube in the last 10 hours. The self-proclaimed 6 God’s fans complimented Drake on Twitter where they were full of praise for the humble gesture. You can watch God’s Plan official video and check some of the best Twitter reactions on Twitter down below:

Left this day feeling humbled and inspired. @Drake, keep being a blessing to those around you 🙏🏿 #GodsPlan video is here and it's worth your guys time. Go check it out on @Drake's page pic.twitter.com/OIfIFuvg3j — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2018

God’s plan 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Best music video I’ve seen — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) February 17, 2018

I just wanna hit the club this weekend to hear Gods Plan then leave. — Demetrius Shipp Jr (@Dshippjr) February 17, 2018

I keep rewatching the gods plan music video — Shelby (@shelbytriglia) February 17, 2018

Me watching the God’s Plan video for the 5th time pic.twitter.com/GdGWovzO25 — Rap (@HipHopPIug) February 17, 2018